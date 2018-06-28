NC GOP Drops Openly Racist Candidate Who Claims God Is ‘White Supremacist’

An unabashedly racist Republican candidate in a North Carolina state house race — whose website contains vile conspiracy theories about African Americans, Jewish people and former President Barack Obama — has been dropped by the state Republican Party.

“Based on recent behavior and previous statements, the North Carolina Republican Party is unable and unwilling to support the Republican nominated candidate for North Carolina House District 48,” GOP chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement to the local News and Record Tuesday about candidate Russell Walker. “The NCGOP along with our local parties in Hoke, Scotland and Robeson Counties will be spending our time and resources supporting Republican candidates that better reflect the values of our party.”

Among the racist remarks on his website, Walker claims that God is a racist and that Jewish people are descendants of the devil.

“What is wrong with being a white supremacist? God is a racist and a white supremacist,” Walker wrote on his website. “Someone or group has to be supreme and that group is the whites of the world … someone or something has to be inferior … In all history in sub-Saharan Africa, no two-story building or a waterproof boat was ever made.”

Walker reportedly aligns with “Christian Identity” theology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Christian Identity is an irrational sect of Christianity that follows wildly anti-semitic and racist interpretations of Christian scripture and argues primarily that Jewish people are descendants of Eve and Satan.

Walker also claims on his website that women are the “weaker sex” because they are “more willing than men to accept non Israelites … in the voting booth and in bed.”

“This is the weak link in our society and the Caucasian race is declining and on its way to extinction because of it,” he said.

Walker’s views are so repugnant that the local News-Journal had to stop printing his letters to the editor. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Walker now regularly protests outside the newspaper’s office with a sign that says “God is racist” and “What is wrong with being racist.”

Walker did not respond to TPM’s phone call or Facebook message requesting comment.