Latest
7 hours ago
Report: FBI Counterintelligence Officials Probing Ivanka Trump Business Deal
8 hours ago
Pentagon: Planning Underway For Trump Military Parade Around Veterans Day
9 hours ago
NBC: Mueller Preparing Possible Charges Against Russians For Email Hacks
livewire

NBC: White House Preparing To Oust McMaster As National Security Adviser

By | March 1, 2018 4:11 pm
National security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP

The White House is preparing to replace National Security Adivser H.R. McMaster as early as next month, NBC News reported Thursday, citing five unnamed people familiar with the discussions.

The move, according to NBC News, has been orchestrated by White House chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

CNN reported last week, citing a half dozen unnamed administration and defense officials, that McMaster was considering options to return to the military.

McMaster became national security adviser after Michael Flynn’s ouster. Flynn was pushed out after reports revealed that he had spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the United States about sanctions before Trump took office and lied about the conversations to other senior administration officials. Since then, Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations, and he is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

This post has been updated.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #2: Josh Goes All In With Chris Hayes
More Livewire
View All
Comments