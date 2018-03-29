Latest
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, to announce efforts to combat the MS-13 street gang with law enforcement and immigration actions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sessions Rejects GOP Call For 2nd Special Counsel, But Taps Top DOJer To Probe Anti-FBI Claims
Judge Rules CA Coffee Companies Must Carry Cancer Warning Label
A Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration on November 15, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
Facebook Says It's Begun Weeding Out Fake News To Prepare For Midterms
NBC News: Trump Told Aides Not To Publicize Weapons Sales To Ukraine

By | March 29, 2018 6:49 pm
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A rocket from a shoulder fired Javelin portable anti-tank weapon is launched during an Army fire power demonstration at Range Control, High Range on September 4, 2009 in Townsville, Australia. The demonstration, especially of the high range weapons, is intended to demonstrate the level and effect of firepower available to the soldiers of 3rd Brigade should they be deployed on operations requiring such. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images AsiaPac

President Donald Trump told aides not to publicize his decision to allow the sale of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, NBC News reported Thursday, so as to avoid agitating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NBC News reported the development based on the accounts of multiple unnamed senior U.S. officials.

“He doesn’t want us to bring it up,” one unnamed White House official told the network. “It is not something he wants to talk about.”

Another motive for not broadcasting moves seen to be against Russia’s interests, according to similarly unnamed officials, is Trump’s “stubborn refusal to be seen as appeasing the media or critics,” in NBC’s words.

Yet another unnamed official quoted in the report said the President “thinks a better relationship with Russia is good for the U.S., and he really believes he can deliver it.”

The official also said Trump wants to prove he can achieve such a relationship.

Read NBC News’ full report here.

