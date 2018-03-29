NBC News: Trump Told Aides Not To Publicize Weapons Sales To Ukraine

President Donald Trump told aides not to publicize his decision to allow the sale of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, NBC News reported Thursday, so as to avoid agitating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NBC News reported the development based on the accounts of multiple unnamed senior U.S. officials.

“He doesn’t want us to bring it up,” one unnamed White House official told the network. “It is not something he wants to talk about.”

Another motive for not broadcasting moves seen to be against Russia’s interests, according to similarly unnamed officials, is Trump’s “stubborn refusal to be seen as appeasing the media or critics,” in NBC’s words.

Yet another unnamed official quoted in the report said the President “thinks a better relationship with Russia is good for the U.S., and he really believes he can deliver it.”

The official also said Trump wants to prove he can achieve such a relationship.

