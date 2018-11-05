Latest
Trump On Racist Ad: ‘We Have A Lot Of Ads, And They Certainly Are Effective’
Trump: ‘Probably Not’ Meeting Putin In Paris, But Will Meet Him At G-20
November 6, 2012 RETURNED ABSENTEE BALLOTS ORGANIZED BY PRECINTS FOR ALL OF MIAMI DADE. 310,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS WENT OUT IN MIAMI. 212,00 WERE RETURNED AS OF YESTERDAY. ELECTION DAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA
Handwriting Disputes Cause Headaches For Some Absentee Voters
NBC Pulls ‘Insensitive’ Trump Immigration Ad ‘After Further Review’

By
November 5, 2018 10:50 am

After “further review,” NBC decided the immigration ad — sponsored by Donald J. Trump For President and deemed too “racist” to run by CNN — was “insensitive” and will pull the ad from its network as soon as possible, NBC News reported.

