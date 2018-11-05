NBC Pulls ‘Insensitive’ Trump Immigration Ad ‘After Further Review’

After “further review,” NBC decided the immigration ad — sponsored by Donald J. Trump For President and deemed too “racist” to run by CNN — was “insensitive” and will pull the ad from its network as soon as possible, NBC News reported.

NEW NBC statement regarding the Trump immigration ad: “After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible.” – NBCUniversal Spokesperson. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 5, 2018