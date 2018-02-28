Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a meeting with state and local officials to unveil his administration's long-awaited infrastructure plan in the State Dining Room at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
NBC: Mueller Questions If Trump Knew Of Hacked Dem E-mails Before Release

February 28, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at H&K Equipment, a rental and sales company for specialized material handling solutions on January 18, 2018 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators are asking witnesses whether President Donald Trump knew of the hacking of the Democrats’ emails before they were publicly released, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Mueller’s team also reportedly wants to determine whether Trump was involved in the release of the emails. At a campaign event not long before the emails were made public, Trump called on the Russians to hack his opponent Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Investigators are also inquiring about Trump confidante Roger Stone’s relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Atlantic reported Tuesday that Stone and Assange were in communication in October 2016.

In August 2016, Stone tweeted that it would “soon be Podesta’s time in the barrel.” The Clinton campaign pointed to that tweet and Trump’s campaign rally comments as evidence that the Trump campaign knew the emails had been hacked before they were released.

CNN reported Wednesday that Mueller is also currently asking witnesses about Trump’s business dealings with Russia before he launched his presidential campaign.

Read NBC’s full report here.

