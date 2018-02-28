Latest
CNN: Mueller Investigators Asking About Trump Business In Russia Prior To 2016

By | February 28, 2018 8:05 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance during the hearing on FBI oversight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has recently started asking witnesses about President Donald Trump’s business dealings in Russia prior to 2016, CNN reported Tuesday evening.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke with CNN, the Mueller team’s interviews are currently focused on the timing of Trump’s decision to run for president, what compromising information Russia may have about the President and why he abandoned his push to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Mueller is also interested in the financing of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia, CNN reported.

Mueller is reportedly interested in how Trump’s decision to run for president may have lined up with his business interests at the time. One witness reportedly told investigators that Trump was resolute about running for president in 2014, according to CNN. Trump himself claims he didn’t know he was running back then. 

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. The probe has focused on Russian cyber interference as well as Trump associates’ interaction with Russian officials during the campaign and the transition into the White House.

Mueller recently indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for violating U.S. laws to aid the Trump campaign.

Read the full CNN report here.

