Latest
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 1:15 PM ET
38 mins ago
Fox Radio Host: Trump Should Order ICE To Arrest Undocumented SOTU Guests
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Alex Azar, nominee to be Department of Health and Human Services secretary, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on January 9, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
39 mins ago
Trump: New HHS Secretary Alex Azar Will Get ‘Prescription Drug Prices Way Down’
livewire

NBC: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Stepping Down

By | January 29, 2018 12:42 pm
on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down, NBC News reported Monday. 

According to NBC, McCabe will officially remain at the FBI until mid-March, which is when he can retire with full benefits.

The news follows reports last week that President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions pressured FBI Director Chris Wray to clean house and fire McCabe. Wray — whom Trump appointed in June to replace former Director James Comey after he fired him — threatened to resign if McCabe were fired.

Wray reportedly told Sessions he was frustrated by the pressure from the Department of Justice and the Trump administration, prompting Sessions to speak with White House lawyer Donald McGahn, who advised him to back off, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times reported late last year that McCabe was planning to retire in early 2018.

McCabe’s decision to step down comes as Trump has publicly criticized the deputy director for months, falsely claiming in tweets that Hillary Clinton gave McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, “big dollars” for a Virginia state senate seat race in 2015.

More Livewire
View All