National Security Officials Quietly Prepare Backup Plan If Haspel Fails

National security officials and Republicans are preparing contingency plans behind the scenes should President Donald Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel fail to be confirmed, according to a Monday CNN report.

One of the rumored plans is to groom Susan Gordon, the deputy director of national intelligence, for the job. Gordon has worked in the CIA for decades, specializing in intelligence technology.

Haspel is slated to face tough confirmation hearings on Wednesday, where her participation in a Bush-era torture program will certainly be raised. She reportedly considered backing out of the process on Friday due to the likely grueling questioning.