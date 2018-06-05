Top National Park Official Apologizes For Miming Urination At Interior Department

National Park Service Chief P. Daniel Smith apologized to his staff on Friday after the Inspector General investigated an allegation that Smith made a crude gesture to mime urinating on the wall of a public hallway in the Interior Department headquarters, according to a Monday Washington Post report.

The IG began the probe in March after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke sent them an anonymous complaint about the incident that allegedly occurred while Smith was telling a story. In the alleged incident, Smith “grabbed his crotch and his penis and acted out as though he was urinating on the wall.” The IG’s office has reportedly completed the report, but will not release it publicly until late June.

In his apology, Smith took pains to classify his behavior as crude, but not sexual harassment.

“I recognize that the story was inappropriate for the workplace, even though it does not rise to the level of harassment,” Smith said. “I am very sorry for my mistake in telling this story and any discomfort it clearly caused.”