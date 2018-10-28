A Muslim-led fundraising campaign to benefit survivors of Saturday’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, in addition to the families of the 11 who were killed, had raised $70,000 as of Sunday afternoon. Two groups, MPower Change and CelebrateMercy, launched the fundraiser Saturday “to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America,” according to the fundraising page on LaunchGood.com.
‘Muslims Unite For Pittsburgh Synagogue’ Fundraiser Hits $70k
October 28, 2018 5:49 pm