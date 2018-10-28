‘Muslims Unite For Pittsburgh Synagogue’ Fundraiser Hits $70k

A Muslim-led fundraising campaign to benefit survivors of Saturday’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, in addition to the families of the 11 who were killed, had raised $70,000 as of Sunday afternoon. Two groups, MPower Change and CelebrateMercy, launched the fundraiser Saturday “to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America,” according to the fundraising page on LaunchGood.com.