NYT: Mueller Subpoenas Steve Bannon In Russia Probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to former White House adviser Steve Bannon last week, calling on him to testify before a grand jury, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Mueller will likely let Bannon skip a grand jury testimony if the former Trump adviser agrees to sit for a less formal interview with Mueller’s team in their offices, the person familiar with the matter told the New York Times.

As the New York Times noted, Bannon does not appear to have much firsthand knowledge of the main incidents Mueller would be interested in for the Russia probe. However, as a one-time member of Trump’s inner circle, Bannon likely has information on some of the wheelings and dealings of the Trump team that could prove useful to Mueller’s team.

Bannon also sat for an interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday as part of the committee’s Russia probe.