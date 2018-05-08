Mueller Won’t Allow Trump To Answer Interview Questions In Writing

President Donald Trump will not be allowed to answer special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions in writing, a method Trump’s legal team thinks will help protect the President from lying or making misleading comments, CBS News reported.

Trump’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told CBS that Mueller’s team rejected the Trump team’s request to conduct the interview in writing, but the former New York City mayor said they will continue to negotiate with investigators about the terms of the interview once he has a few weeks to catch up on facts of the investigation. If the two teams are unable to come to an agreement and Trump is subpoenaed for an interview, Giuliani told CBS that he will fight the subpoena. If further negotiations aren’t successful they will challenge it in the Supreme Court, he said.

Giuliani also suggested that he wants to wait until after Trump returns from a summit with North Korea on denuclearization to prepare the President for an interview with Mueller.

