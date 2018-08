Two members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team were spotted in the courtroom ahead of Samuel Patten‘s arraignment and plea agreement hearing, according to TPM’s Tierney Sneed. Patten is a former associate of Paul Manafort who was charged Friday for failing to register as a foreign agent.

The two members of the Mueller team present were Omer Meisel, an FBI special agent; and Andrew Weissmen, a prosecutor for the special counsel.