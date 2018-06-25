Mueller Reached Out To Roger Stone’s Comedian Friend For An Interview

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reached out to Roger Stone’s friend, comedian Randy Credico, for an interview, according to a Sunday Daily Beast report.

Credico told the Daily Beast he would not speak to Mueller unless he received a subpoena. “The last thing that I would like to be known as is a rat,” Credico said. “I didn’t talk to the House committee and I’m not going to talk to the Senate committee.”

Credico was subpoenaed by the House in November.

Stone has reportedly told Congress that Credico was a backchannel between him and Julian Assange, prompting interest due to the Wikileaks release of emails during the campaign.

Credico reportedly denied Stone’s claim.

Mueller seems to be bearing down on Stone and delved into his finances last month, according to CNN.