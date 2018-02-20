CNN: Mueller Team Looking At Kushner Contacts With Foreign Investors

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is looking into Jared Kushner’s contacts with foreign investors during the presidential transition after President Donald Trump won the election, CNN reported Monday evening.

It was previously reported that the special counsel’s team was looking at Kushner’s contacts with Russians, but the new report from CNN indicates that Mueller is now looking at Kushner’s contacts with other foreign individuals as well.

Mueller is specifically looking at the Kushner Cos. building at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York City, the family’s troubled Manhattan office building, according to CNN. Kushner reportedly spoke to Qatari and Chinese investors about the building, and Mueller’s team is looking at those interactions, per CNN.

The special counsel’s team has not yet requested documents from the Kushner Cos. or interviews with its executives, per CNN. Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said that his client had not been asked about the building.

“Another anonymous source with questionable motives now contradicts the facts — in all of Mr. Kushner’s extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co. deals. Nor would there be any reason to question these regular business transactions, Lowell said in a statement to CNN.

As Mueller’s probe heats up, Kushner has come under intense scrutiny for his investments and foreign contacts. He has submitted several updates to his financial disclosure forms, and has reportedly yet to receive his security clearance.

