Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Mike Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 17 Counts Of Murder For Florida School Shooting
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET
Report: Kihuen May Run For Reelection Despite Vows To Retire Over Allegations
Progressive Texas Candidate Makes Runoff Despite DCCC Opposition

By | March 7, 2018 9:54 am
HOUSTON, TX -- MAY 22, 2017: Laura Moser picking up her campaign materials at a print shop in Houston, Monday May 22, 2017. Moser is returning to Houston from Washington where her husband worked for the Obama Whitehouse, and is starting her effort to run for the 7th Congressional District in Texas currently occupied by Republican John Culberson. (Photo by Michael Stravato/For the Washington Post)
Progressive candidate Laura Moser advanced to a runoff in the Democratic primary for a congressional seat representing Texas on Tuesday night even after the national party came out against her.

Moser, an activist and journalist, came in second in the primary, and will face off against Lizzie Pannill Fletcher on May 22.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign committee, publicly sided against Moser in February by pushing damaging research noting that Moser once that she’d “rather have my teeth pulled out without anesthesia” than live in Texas. National Democrats are worried that Moser does not have a good shot at unseating incumbent Rep. John Culberson (R-TX).

