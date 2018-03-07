Progressive Texas Candidate Makes Runoff Despite DCCC Opposition

Progressive candidate Laura Moser advanced to a runoff in the Democratic primary for a congressional seat representing Texas on Tuesday night even after the national party came out against her.

Moser, an activist and journalist, came in second in the primary, and will face off against Lizzie Pannill Fletcher on May 22.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign committee, publicly sided against Moser in February by pushing damaging research noting that Moser once that she’d “rather have my teeth pulled out without anesthesia” than live in Texas. National Democrats are worried that Moser does not have a good shot at unseating incumbent Rep. John Culberson (R-TX).