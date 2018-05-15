More Senate Dems Call For Cohen Payment Info From AT&T, Novartis

Latest
By | May 15, 2018 8:54 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are joining Ron Wyden (D-OR) in his call for information from AT&T and Novartis about their payments to Michael Cohen.

The three have written or signed letters to the companies, calling for an investigation into the seeming “pay-for-play operation.”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti first released a document early last week revealing the payments, which were subsequently confirmed by the companies involved. Cohen was paid $600,000 from AT&T to give them guidance about the new administration and proposed merger with Time Warner; he received $1.2 million from Novartis to provide healthcare insights.

Read the letters below:   

