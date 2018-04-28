Latest
5 hours ago
Over 60 Female NBC Employees Sign Letter Supporting Brokaw
5 hours ago
Woman With Whom Greitens Had Affair Must Turn Over Her Phone To Court
9 hours ago
Mick Mulvaney Is Our Duke Of The Week
livewire

Brooks: Many Republicans Are Likely Retiring Due To Fear Of Assassination

By | April 28, 2018 5:31 pm
UNITED STATES - JULY 28: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on July 28, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) floated the idea Friday that Republicans are retiring from Congress in record numbers due to their fear of being assassinated, according to a Friday morning Roll Call report.

While speaking on the Dale Jackson Show, Brooks mentioned the shooting at the congressional Republican baseball practice last year, which left Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) badly wounded.  

“You have to wonder with that kind of disproportionate retirement number whether what happened in June played a factor,” he reportedly said. “There are a growing number of leftists who believe the way to resolve this is not at the ballot box but through threats and sometimes through violence and assassinations.”

Brooks conceded that most of the retiring Republicans would likely not attribute their decision to fear for their lives, but added that the number of those leaving, especially those who play on the team, is “out of whack.”

Extra! This Congressman Has A Plan For How Dems Can Retake The House in 2018
More Livewire
View All
Comments