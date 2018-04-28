Brooks: Many Republicans Are Likely Retiring Due To Fear Of Assassination

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) floated the idea Friday that Republicans are retiring from Congress in record numbers due to their fear of being assassinated, according to a Friday morning Roll Call report.

While speaking on the Dale Jackson Show, Brooks mentioned the shooting at the congressional Republican baseball practice last year, which left Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) badly wounded.

“You have to wonder with that kind of disproportionate retirement number whether what happened in June played a factor,” he reportedly said. “There are a growing number of leftists who believe the way to resolve this is not at the ballot box but through threats and sometimes through violence and assassinations.”

Brooks conceded that most of the retiring Republicans would likely not attribute their decision to fear for their lives, but added that the number of those leaving, especially those who play on the team, is “out of whack.”