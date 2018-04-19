Latest
7 mins ago
Grassley Pledges Vote On Mueller Bill: McConnell Doesn’t ‘Govern’ Committee
Barack Obama attends a powhiri at Government House on March 22, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. It is the former US president's first visit to New Zealand, where he will be giving a a series of talks. Obama will also meet New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and former PM John Key during his visit.
22 mins ago
In ‘Time 100,’ Obama Says Parkland Survivors ‘Don’t Intimidate Easily’
25 mins ago
Death Of McMaster’s Father In Philly Being Looked Into As ‘Suspicious’
livewire

McConnell Threatens To Make Life Difficult For Red-State Democrats

By | April 19, 2018 11:46 am
Bill Clark/CQPHO

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is reportedly threatening Senate Democrats with longer work weeks to keep those up for reelection off the campaign trail if they continue to hold up President Donald Trump’s nominees.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told a group of Republican donors that McConnell plans to use this tactic to specifically pressure red-state Democrats, according to the Washington Examiner. This group reportedly includes vulnerable senators like Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV). Bill Nelson (D-FL), and Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Lacking the numbers to block Trump’s picks all together, Democrats have been taking advantage of floor rules to delay the process as long as possible and limit the number of appointees who can be confirmed during Trump’s tenure.  

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
More Livewire
View All
Comments