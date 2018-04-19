McConnell Threatens To Make Life Difficult For Red-State Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is reportedly threatening Senate Democrats with longer work weeks to keep those up for reelection off the campaign trail if they continue to hold up President Donald Trump’s nominees.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told a group of Republican donors that McConnell plans to use this tactic to specifically pressure red-state Democrats, according to the Washington Examiner. This group reportedly includes vulnerable senators like Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV). Bill Nelson (D-FL), and Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Lacking the numbers to block Trump’s picks all together, Democrats have been taking advantage of floor rules to delay the process as long as possible and limit the number of appointees who can be confirmed during Trump’s tenure.