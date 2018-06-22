Shunned By Trump, Cohen Runs Into The Arms Of One Of President’s Biggest Critics

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is keeping odd company these days, based on tweets showing him hanging out with comedian Tom Arnold, an ardent Trump critic who is working on a show centered around hunting for the mythical Trump “pee tape.”

According to a Thursday NBC report, Arnold said that they met regarding the new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.” Arnold did not reveal if Cohen would provide him with any information for the show, but said, “This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything.”

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Arnold continued, alluding to Cohen’s weariness as New York prosecutors bear down on him and his future looks increasingly grim: “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together, and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f*** Trump,'” he told NBC, laughing.

It’s been reported that Cohen is feeling forsaken by Trump as the investigation gets more serious. “Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed and Donald Trump is like I don’t even know who he is. You think Michael doesn’t notice that?” Arnold said to NBC.

Arnold later apologized for making light of Cohen’s situation and the power Trump still has over him.

“I owe Michael Cohen an apology because I made light of something that’s very serious for him,” he told a Vanity Fair reporter. “Michael Cohen knows more than any living human how serious and dangerous it is for America and the world right now because of how incompetent the president is. He knows the truth about everything and has the weight of the world on his shoulders right now.”