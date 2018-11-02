Michael Cohen Claims Trump Made Several Racist Comments Before 2016

Now that Michael Cohen has fully turned his back on President Trump, the former fixer is starting to share damaging details about his old boss.

Cohen told Vanity Fair that he’s heard Trump make several racist comments over the years. Cohen said he “should have been a bigger person” and left his job for Trump over his alleged comments.

Cohen shared several of Trump’s alleged comments. According to Cohen, when driving through a “rougher neighborhood” in the late 2000s, “Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the blacks could live like this.” Cohen also claimed that Trump told him, “There’s no way I can let this black f-g win,” while explaining why he did not choose African-American investor Kwame Jackson as the winner of “The Apprentice.”

