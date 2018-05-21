Latest
7 mins ago
Bernie Sanders Announces Vermont Senate Re-Election Bid
24 mins ago
Yates: Trump Taking ‘All-Out Assault On The Rule Of Law To A New Level’
on December 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
32 mins ago
Supreme Court Rules Employers Can Bar Workers From Class Action Lawsuits
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Michael Cohen Resurfaces: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

By | May 21, 2018 10:49 am
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Yana Paskova/Getty Images North America

President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen beat the fake news drum on Monday, bemoaning the veracity of news reports and ending with #TheTruthWillComeOut.

It is unclear exactly which reports Cohen is referencing, though his most recent tweets in early May all concerned a dustup around the New York Times incorrectly reporting some details about Cohen’s business dealings. The Times issued a correction.

Cohen is currently under investigation in the Southern District of New York for possible bank fraud and campaign-finance violations. He is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Stormy Daniels for defamation.

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor’s Misdeeds
More Livewire
View All
Comments