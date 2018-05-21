Michael Cohen Resurfaces: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen beat the fake news drum on Monday, bemoaning the veracity of news reports and ending with #TheTruthWillComeOut.

The problem today is if you don’t watch the news on television/cable and/or read the newspapers, you are uninformed. However, if you do watch the news on television/cable and/or read the newspapers, you are misinformed. #TheTruthWillComeOut #HatersNeverWin #MAGA — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 21, 2018

It is unclear exactly which reports Cohen is referencing, though his most recent tweets in early May all concerned a dustup around the New York Times incorrectly reporting some details about Cohen’s business dealings. The Times issued a correction.

Cohen is currently under investigation in the Southern District of New York for possible bank fraud and campaign-finance violations. He is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Stormy Daniels for defamation.