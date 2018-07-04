Latest
Michael Cohen Scrubs References To Trump From Twitter Bio

By | July 4, 2018 3:19 pm
on May 30, 2018 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

Michael Cohen made a rather public change in relationship status on Wednesday.

The longtime fixer for the president scrubbed his Twitter biography of a line identifying him as “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

This conspicuous move comes days after Cohen suggested to ABC News that he was considering flipping on Trump and cooperating with government prosecutors. Cohen also swapped out a cover photo featuring him standing at the podium at a Trump rally for an image of a rippling American flag.

The New York attorney has for years positioned himself as Trump’s primary defender, once vowing to “take a bullet” for his boss. But this week he told ABC that his family has his “first loyalty and always will.”

“I put family and country first,” Cohen said.

Cohen told ABC he plans to wait until new attorney, Guy Petrillo, officially joins his team to decide on the prospect of a plea deal. He intends to end a joint-defense agreement with Trump as soon Petrillo is on board.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are investigating Cohen for bank fraud and campaign finance violations, among other possible crimes. The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Cohen’s LinkedIn page, which is hyperlinked from his Twitter, has not yet been updated.

