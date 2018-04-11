NYT: FBI Sought Records On ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape In Cohen Raid

During Monday’s raids of Michael Cohen’s home, hotel room, and office, FBI agents were looking for records related to the “Access Hollywood” tape released a month before the 2016 election, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing people who had been briefed on the search warrant.

It’s not clear what information Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and fixer, would have on the tape, which featured Trump making vulgar comments about groping women.

The FBI was also looking for evidence that Cohen tried to suppress damaging information about Trump during the 2o16 campaign, the Times reported.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the FBI was looking for documents related to the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, the hush agreement between a media company and Playboy model Karen McDougal, and Cohen’s taxi medallion business. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election when she signed an agreement barring her from talking about her alleged affair with Trump. The publisher of the National Enquirer paid McDougal for the rights to her story of an alleged affair with Trump, also right before the election.

Both women recently filed lawsuits over the deals.

Read the New York Times full report here.