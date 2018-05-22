Michael Caputo Claims Second ‘Informant’ Penetrated Trump Campaign

Former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo hinted Monday that a second person, in addition to the recently-revealed FBI informant, tried to penetrate the 2016 campaign.

“This informant, this person that they planted, try to plant into the campaign and even into the administration if you believe Axios, he’s not the only person that came at the campaign,” Caputo told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “I know because they came at me, and I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public.

“When we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them are going to be wearing some orange suits,” he added.

