Lawyers For Stormy Daniels And Michael Cohen Battle On CNN (VIDEO)

The lawyers for Stephanie Clifford, the porn actress who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, and Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney for President Donald Trump who arranged a non-disclosure agreement with Daniels, appeared on CNN Tuesday night to debate Clifford’s lawsuit challenging the validity of the hush agreement.

The debate between Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and Cohen’s lawyer, Arthur Schwartz, got heated at times with the two attorneys arguing over the non-disclosure agreement barring Clifford from discussing her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

Schwartz told Avenatti that he’s advising Clifford to “blatantly violate a contract.” But Avenatti dismissed those “bombastic comments.” Schwartz later told Avenatti that he is “going to go down in flames in this case.”

Toward the end of the interview, Avenatti questioned why Cohen wasn’t on television to defend himself, pulling out a picture of Cohen.

“If Michael Cohen is such a stand-up guy, where is he? Where is this guy? Why won’t he come and sit in this chair?” Avenatti asked Schwartz. “He’s been invited numerous times, he won’t come on the show, he’s dodging the questions!”

Schwartz noted that “there are other investigations going on,” but added, “Believe me, he can’t wait to come here.”

Watch the debate on CNN, which begins at the 4:15 mark: