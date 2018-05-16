Angry About Unflattering Coverage, Avenatti Calls Reporter An ‘A**hole’

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ spotlight-loving lawyer, has become increasingly hostile to unflattering articles recently, calling a journalist with the Hollywood Reporter an “asshole” who interviewed lawyers jealous of him to write an article with an agenda.

When Avenatti caught wind of Hollywood Reporter staffer Eriq Gardner’s upcoming column that included a tally of Avenatti’s on-air appearances, he went to Gardner’s editor to air his concerns, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Gardner reportedly sent him a list of questions for the article, which Avenatti took as a sign that the article would be less than glowing. This sparked his angry exchange with Gardner, shortly before a separate incident when he threatened to sue the Daily Caller for defamation early this week.