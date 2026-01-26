Looks Like the White House Is Daring Senate Dems to Vote Down Full Funding Package

The Full Package

Over the weekend and into today, TPM has been reporting on the growing Democratic opposition to the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill that is set for a Senate vote on Thursday, alongside a package of five other bills that will fund much of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year.

While all but seven House Democrats voted against the DHS portion of the legislation in the House and a handful of Senate Democrats announced they’d be opposing the DHS bill in the Senate this coming week, it was unclear before the weekend what position party leadership was going to take on the DHS funding measure, which in addition to ICE will also fund a handful of other crucial and less controversial federal programs, like FEMA and the TSA.

Then on Saturday, federal immigration agents killed another American citizen who was engaging in peaceful protest, observing ICE’s activities in Minnesota. Senate Democratic leadership soon announced the party would not provide the votes needed to advance the six-bill bipartisan appropriations package to fund the government if the DHS bill is included in the package. When the appropriations package was put up for a vote in the House, leadership carved the DHS bill out so that it could receive a separate vote after Democrats announced their near-universal opposition to the measure, saying it didn’t go far enough in placing constraints on ICE in the wake of its violent and deadly occupation of Minneapolis.

Schumer’s statement from Saturday:

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city,” he said in a statement. “Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no.” “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included,” he said.

While more and more Senate Dems have gotten in line behind Schumer’s calls for greater ICE reforms to be included in the DHS bill, raising the likelihood of a partial government shutdown, it has been unclear how exactly the legislation would be presented for a vote this week; would Republican leadership try to advance the measure as a six-bill appropriations package or allow for the DHS bill to be stripped from the other appropriations bills, which both Democrats and Republicans are keen to pass? Democrats have been signaling they’d prefer to vote on the DHS bill separately so they can help fund the rest of the government. Even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who released a befuddling tight-rope-walking statement on Monday saying he won’t vote to shut down the government, said he’d support “stripping it from the minibus,” referring to the DHS bill.

This might all seem like boring procedural stuff, but it matters for Democrats who are wary of another government shutdown, albeit partial. Voting against federal funding for one department is different for Dems squeamish about opposing a bipartisan bill that includes funding for a handful of others. Republicans need at least seven Democrats to support the appropriations bills to avert a partial shutdown and Democrats appear to have no issue with the five other bills in the package.

But sweeping public outrage over another killing by ICE may be enough to compel Dems to stand up to the Trump administration’s brutality, even if it means voting against funding for a bunch of other on-their-face harmless agencies and programs.

The White House made its position on the matter clear Monday afternoon, potentially hoping to sway Republican leadership away from splitting off the DHS bill and setting up a situation where Dems would have to vote against five other appropriations bills in order to take a stand against ICE. Per Politico:

The White House on Monday urged the Senate to pass the six-bill appropriations package to avert a partial government shutdown and signaled it doesn’t want Department of Homeland Security money separated out. “At this point, the White House supports the bipartisan work that was done to advance the bipartisan appropriations package and we want to see that passed,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a White House briefing when asked if the administration would be willing to separate DHS funding.

— Nicole LaFond

Turning On Noem

While a growing number of House Dems sign onto a new impeachment resolution targeting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the White House announced today that it plans to send border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to, essentially, help clean up Noem and Greg Bovino’s mess there. Republicans in Congress have also taken small steps in the direction of questioning Noem’s leadership. The DHS secretary has reportedly agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3 at Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) request (though, it is reportedly just part of standard oversight work for the panel). And Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) said that Noem’s initial response to the killing in Minnesota on Saturday “weakened confidence” in her and the department.

We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible—no matter their title—must be held accountable. Officials who rush… — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) January 26, 2026

— Nicole LaFond

Bondi’s ‘Ransom’ Voter File Request

In a move that Minnesota Secretary of Secretary of State Steve Simon is calling “an apparent ransom” effort, Attorney General Pam Bondi is using the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by ICE, as a way to demand access to Minnesota’s voter rolls, as TPM reported today.

“You and your office must restore the rule of law, support ICE officers, and bring an end to the chaos in Minnesota,” Bondi wrote in a letter to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, only hours after Pretti’s killing.

Not only has Simon refused to hand over this sensitive voter data, he called Bondi’s letter to Walz “an outrageous attempt to coerce Minnesota into giving the federal government private data on millions of U.S. Citizens in violation of state and federal law.”

Meanwhile…

New: Federal judge in Oregon considering DOJ's request for voter information there asks DOJ attorneys to appear today to explain Bondi's letter to Minnesota asking for voter file pic.twitter.com/HjKR0IXNat — Sam Levine (@srl) January 26, 2026

— Khaya Himmelman

