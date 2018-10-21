Latest
Miami Herald Endorses Andrew Gillum For FL Governor

By
October 21, 2018 4:07 pm

The Miami Herald editorial board endorsed Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum to be Florida’s next governor on Sunday, at the same time criticizing his challenger, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), for his “close proximity to supporters and contributors who have made racist comments, especially at the candidate’s campaign appearances.”

The endorsement criticized DeSantis’ opposition to Medicaid expansion in Florida and his repeated votes to repeal Obamacare. The editorial board also celebrated Gillum’s support for beefing up funding for public schools.

“After eight years of misplaced priorities, it’s time to swing the pendulum back, back to a Florida that works for more of us, that builds on its prosperity and that doesn’t squander its more precious resources, be they fiscal, environmental or human,” the endorsement concluded.

