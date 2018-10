First lady Melania Trump will not attend Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh’s swearing in due to a “longstanding prior commitment.”

She regrets she “will not be able to celebrate with the Kavanaugh family on such a special evening, but she has a longstanding prior commitment she was unable to change at the last minute.”

— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 8, 2018