Melania Trump Family Immigration Atty Bashes POTUS ‘Chain Migration’ Views

Just one day after Melania Trump’s parents were officially sworn in as United States citizens, the immigration lawyer for the First Lady’s family defended the so-called “chain migration” that President Donald Trump vehemently opposes on CNN Friday.

“It’s unconscionable to scare people into believing that,” Attorney Michael Wildes said, in response to Trump’s opposition to the immigration policy. “You cannot bring nephews, you cannot bring nieces or uncles. You can’t bring 32 people here.”

Wildes then argued that there’s a connection between what Trump calls “chain migration” and “family reunification.”

“This whole notion of chain migration actually is a beautiful bedrock of immigration law and policy called family reunification,” Wildes said. “Imagine this, people will work harder and love more and do more for America knowing that their loved ones, their immediate relatives, their parents, their children [can come to the country].”

When pressed about how he’s discussing a policy that the President “despises” on a network he continuously rails against, Wildes responded that the First Lady knew about his CNN appearance and that she was aware “from day one” of how he is a “very proud Democrat” and a second generation immigration lawyer.