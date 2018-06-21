First Lady Spox: Don’t Read Too Much Into Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday visited unaccompanied migrant children in a shelter in McAllen, Texas, a sign of goodwill and compassion even as her husband refuses to address the thousands of families already separated as a result of his “zero tolerance” prosecution policy.

Yet, the jacket Melania Trump wore on her way to McAllen quickly caused a stir.

Bitch Media identified the coat the first lady was wearing as she climbed the stairs to her plane: “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” it reads.

Apparently this is the $39 Zara military jacket that @FLOTUS wore today on her trip to visit children being detained by her husband’s criminal administration pic.twitter.com/lAQWQqSfmV — BitchMedia (@BitchMedia) June 21, 2018

Reached for comment Thursday, Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, told TPM: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

“(Much like her high heels last year)” Grisham added.

Asked if the message on the coat was insensitive, Grisham replied, “Thank you for your opinion.”

The President weighed in later on Thursday: