The Twitter app is seen with an image of US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
First Lady Spox: Don’t Read Too Much Into Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

By | June 21, 2018 3:15 pm
AFP/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday visited unaccompanied migrant children in a shelter in McAllen, Texas, a sign of goodwill and compassion even as her husband refuses to address the thousands of families already separated as a result of his “zero tolerance” prosecution policy.

Yet, the jacket Melania Trump wore on her way to McAllen quickly caused a stir. 

Bitch Media identified the coat the first lady was wearing as she climbed the stairs to her plane: “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” it reads.

Reached for comment Thursday, Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, told TPM: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

“(Much like her high heels last year)” Grisham added.

Asked if the message on the coat was insensitive, Grisham replied, “Thank you for your opinion.”

The President weighed in later on Thursday:

