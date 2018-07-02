Melania Trump Quietly Profits Off Of News Outlets Using Her Photos

First lady Melania Trump has raked in at least $100,000 and as much as $1 million from an unusual licensing agreement with Getty Images that makes news outlets unwittingly funnel money to her. The photos are also tagged with a glaring stipulation: they can only be used to accompany positive stories.

According to a Monday NBC report, the positive stipulation is clearly listed on the photos in question — almost 200 images of the first family — but there is no mention of the Trumps’ royalties.

The information was unearthed in President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure.

At least a dozen outlets reportedly used the photos in 2017, including Yahoo News, Marie Claire and NBC itself.

Per NBC, many of the restricted photos had been used before 2017, but no evidence of the royalties surfaced in financial reports before the one released in May.

Multiple photos were taken down by various outlets when contacted by NBC. “We were not aware of this specific arrangement with Getty nor was our editorial influenced by it,” said a spokesperson for Yahoo. “We have removed the image from Yahoo Lifestyle.”

The White House declined to comment on the royalties to NBC.

“President Trump’s recent Public Disclosure Report, which included information regarding Mrs. Trump’s income and assets, was filed after being certified by the White House Ethics Counsel and the Office of Government Ethics,” a spokesperson said. “The report speaks for itself.”