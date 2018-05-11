Meghan McCain: I ‘Don’t Understand’ How ‘Dying’ Jokes Are Accepted In WH

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), on Friday responded to reports that a White House staffer made a joke about her father “dying,” by criticizing the “environment” of the White House.

“I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and you can come into work the next day and still have a job, and that’s all I have to say about it,” she said Friday on ABC’s “The View.”

On Thursday, The Hill was first to report that White House special assistant Kelly Sadler mocked John McCain for “dying,” by saying his opinion on the nominee to run the CIA didn’t matter because he was “dying anyway.”

Watch Meghan McCain’s response below: