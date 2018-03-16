Latest
McMaster Brushes Off Question On Reports He’s Leaving Administration

By | March 16, 2018 4:30 pm
AFP/Getty Images

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Friday afternoon brushed off a question about reports that he will leave the Trump administration by noting that everybody will leave the White House eventually.

“Sarah said it straight yesterday. Everybody’s going to leave the White House sometime,” he told ABC News, laughing, when asked if he has plans to leave.

Pressed on whether he’s leaving soon, McMaster replied, “I’m doing my job.”

Several reports recently have indicated that McMaster could be the next top official to leave the White House. The Washington Post reported Thursday evening that President Donald Trump had decided to fire McMaster, but that he will take his time in officially ousting his national security adviser while he lines up a replacement.

Following that report, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that McMaster will not be leaving at this time.

