McGahn’s Tenure At WH Ends With 20-Minute, Unfriendly Meeting With Trump

White House counsel Don McGahn ended his last day working in the White House having a 20-minute meeting with President Trump, which was described as “respectful but not friendly,” in Politico’s words.

The two have always had a contentious relationship that’s been held together by a thin thread: McGahn’s work packing the benches with conservative judges.

Prominent Washington attorney Pat Cipollone is expected to replace McGahn, but he is still going through a background check, a clearance that could take weeks, leaving the White House without a lead counsel in the interim.