Politico: McGahn Eyeing Possible Exit From White House

White House Counsel Don McGahn is considering leaving President Donald Trump’s administration later this year, though nothing is set in stone, Politico reported on Friday morning.

Politico reported, citing sources familiar with McGahn’s thinking, that he has “signaled interest” in returning to the law firm Jones Day, which handles legal matters for Trump’s campaign.

McGahn is eager to leave but his departure may depend on whether he can find a replacement of whom Trump approves, according to Politico. He has expressed a desire to leave by this summer, but may wait until after the midterm elections in November, according to the report.

McGahn’s time in the White House, like the rest of Trump’s administration, has been marked by turmoil related to the federal Russia probe. He reportedly threatened to quit last summer after Trump ordered him to fire special counsel Robert Mueller (and subsequently backed off). He also engaged in a heated debate in September 2017 with White House lawyer Ty Cobb over how much the administration should cooperate with Mueller’s probe.