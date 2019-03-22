McConnell: I ‘Welcome’ Mueller Report, Since GOPers Feel Russia ‘Poses Threat’ To US Interests

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a press release soon after the Mueller report was given to the Department of Justice that he “welcomes” the report, since “many Republicans have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests.”

“I welcome the announcement that the Special Counsel has finally completed his investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections. Many Republicans have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests. I hope the Special Counsel’s report will help inform and improve our efforts to protect our democracy.

“I am grateful we have an experienced and capable Attorney General in place to review the Special Counsel’s report. Attorney General Barr now needs the time to do that.

“The Attorney General has said he intends to provide as much information as possible. As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”