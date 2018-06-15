McConnell Wants Mueller Probe To ‘Wrap Up,’ Falls In Line With Trump

Going a step further than he has before, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that it’s time to “wrap up” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, falling into lockstep with Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, according to a Friday Washington Examiner report.

“What I think about the Mueller investigation is, they ought to wrap it up,” he said on a Washington Examiner podcast. “It’s gone on seemingly forever, and I don’t know how much more they think they can find out.

“If the [Inspector General] is through, why can’t the Mueller investigation finally wrap up?” McConnell added.

McConnell is now almost exactly parroting other Republican leaders. In May, Ryan told reporters “it’s time to wrap it up.” Around the same time, Pence made a similar remark on NBC News. “Our administration has provided more than a million documents; we’ve fully cooperated in it, and in the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up,” Pence said.

Other Republicans have sung similar tunes, including Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who expressed his desire for the investigation to end, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who expressed skepticism that there is any collusion to be found, since it surely would have leaked by now if there was any.

The “wrap it up” quip puts them all squarely in line with President Donald Trump, who has been desperate for the “witch hunt” to end for months.