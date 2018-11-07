Latest
livewire

McConnell Thanks Trump For Campaigning For Sen GOP: ‘He Worked Very Hard’

By
November 7, 2018 10:41 am

On the heels of big Republican gains in the Senate Tuesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) thanked President Trump for working “very hard” to campaign for Senate Republicans in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

“In looking at the race, I want to thank the President,” McConnell said at a press conference Wednesday. “He was extremely helpful to us in states where he is in excellent shape. He worked very hard, drew large crowds. I think it clearly had a positive impact on the outcome.”

