McConnell Scolds Corker For Praising Dem Candidate In Tennessee

Retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) lavished praise on the leading Democrat in the race to replace him, earning him a slap on the wrist by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Washington Post reported Thursday evening.

Corker reportedly called former Gov. Phil Bredesen, his close friend, a “a very good mayor, a very good governor, a very good business person,” on Wednesday, raising the ire of leading Republican contender Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and her Washington supporters.

Per the Post, McConnell reprimanded Corker on the Senate floor, telling him that his comments were “unhelpful” and reminding him that Republicans were in their current position because Corker chose to retire. Bredesen only joined the race when Corker opted out.

President Donald Trump reportedly joined the chorus, calling Blackburn personally to assure her that he does not share Corker’s sentiments.