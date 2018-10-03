Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday accused people protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — namely, those who are “chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their homes” — of trying to “bully and intimidate” members of the Senate. “There is no chance in the world they are going to scare us out of doing our duty,” he said.

McConnell on anti-Kavanaugh protesters: "We will not be intimidated by these people." pic.twitter.com/akzFcrhHmM — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 3, 2018