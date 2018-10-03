Latest
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, makes a statement during the second day of a confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Grassley Demands That Blasey Ford’s Lawyers Provide More Evidence
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Envelopes Sent To Trump, Military Chiefs
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks with reporters before heading into a policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Collins: Trump’s Blasey Ford Mockery Was ‘Just Plain Wrong’
McConnell On Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters: ‘We Will Not Be Intimidated By These People’

By
October 3, 2018 10:18 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday accused people protesting against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — namely, those who are “chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their homes” — of trying to “bully and intimidate” members of the Senate. “There is no chance in the world they are going to scare us out of doing our duty,” he said.

