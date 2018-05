When asked if White House aide Kelly Sadler should apologize for her off-color joke about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday that she should “apologize and apologize publicly.”

Sadler said last week in a leaked comment that McCain’s opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn’t matter since he was “dying anyway.” Neither she nor the White House has issued a public apology.

Watch below: