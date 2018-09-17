McCaskill Wants Kavanaugh Allegation Investigated Without ‘Artificial Timeline’

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) weighed in on the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh currently roiling the confirmation process, saying that she is “deeply troubled” and wants the matter thoroughly investigated.

I am deeply troubled by these allegations. They should be examined thoroughly and fairly by the Judiciary Committee without any artificial timeline. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 17, 2018

McCaskill does not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, but as a red-state Democrat in an extremely close reelection fight, her vote is still closely watched. She stayed with the Democrats to vote against Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation in 2017.