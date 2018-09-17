Latest
US Slashes Refugee Admission Limit For Next Year To 30,000; Down By 15,000
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, top, and Randy Haba, bottom left, talk to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., as he is rescued from a rooftop in Pollocksville, NC., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
43 mins ago
In Carolinas, A Question As The Rivers Rise: Stay Or Go?
53 mins ago
WSJ: Brock Long Probe Referred To Prosecutors
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

McCaskill Wants Kavanaugh Allegation Investigated Without ‘Artificial Timeline’

By
September 17, 2018 2:53 pm

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) weighed in on the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh currently roiling the confirmation process, saying that she is “deeply troubled” and wants the matter thoroughly investigated.

McCaskill does not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, but as a red-state Democrat in an extremely close reelection fight, her vote is still closely watched. She stayed with the Democrats to vote against Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation in 2017.

