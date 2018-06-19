Latest
on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
27 mins ago
DOJ IG: Report Did Not Review All Agents At NY FBI Office For Anti-Clinton Bias
40 mins ago
Report: US To Withdraw From UN Human Rights Council
60 mins ago
Cotton On Dem Immigration Bill: Call It ‘Child Trafficking Encouragement Act’!
livewire

McCain: Separating Families Is An ‘Affront,’ WH Should Roll Back Policy

By | June 19, 2018 8:03 am
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The honor is given annually to an individual who displays courage and conviction while striving to secure liberty for people worldwide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP

Sen. John McCain spoke up about the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border, tweeting Monday that it’s an “affront” and that the administration has “the power to rescind” it.

Though the separations do stem directly from the Trump administration’s actions and not from any law, the Democrats (and Independents who caucus with them) have introduced the “Keep Families Together Act” to take matters into their own hands. No Republicans, including McCain, have signed it so far.

More Livewire
View All
Comments