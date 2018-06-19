McCain: Separating Families Is An ‘Affront,’ WH Should Roll Back Policy

Sen. John McCain spoke up about the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border, tweeting Monday that it’s an “affront” and that the administration has “the power to rescind” it.

The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded. The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 18, 2018

Though the separations do stem directly from the Trump administration’s actions and not from any law, the Democrats (and Independents who caucus with them) have introduced the “Keep Families Together Act” to take matters into their own hands. No Republicans, including McCain, have signed it so far.