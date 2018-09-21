Andrew McCabe Lawyer Responds To Bombshell NYT Story

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s lawyer released a statement on Friday responding to a New York Times report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested recording and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. The Times’ reporting relied heavily on descriptions from people who had been briefed on the contents of memos written by McCabe, which, according to McCabe, contained information about “significant discussions he had with high level officials.”

“Andrew McCabe drafted memos to memorialize significant discussions he had with high level officials and preserved them so he would have an accurate, contemporaneous record of those discussions. When he was interviewed by the Special Counsel more than a year ago, he gave all of his memos — classified and unclassified — to the Special Counsel’s office. A set of those memos remained at the FBI at the time of his departure in late January 2018. He has no knowledge of how any member of the media obtained those memos.”