An alt-right supporter, Matthew Heinbach, right, voices his displeasure at the media after a court hearing for James Alex Fields Jr., in front of court in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
6 mins ago
White Nationalist Jailed After Trailer Park Brawl Joins New Neo-Nazi Group
RICHARDSON, TX - SEPTEMBER 13: A person carrying a wreath of flowers walks through the parking lot at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ for the funeral service for Botham Shem Jean on September 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas. Jean was killed when a Dallas Police officer who accidentally went into Jean's apartment, thinking it was her own and shot him. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
12 mins ago
Dallas Police Fires White Cop Accused Of Fatally Shooting Her Black Neighbor
35 mins ago
Nadler: Rosenstein Ouster Would Add To 'Slow Motion Saturday Night Massacre'
McCabe: I'm 'Deeply Concerned' Russia Probe 'At Risk' If Rosenstein Leaves

By
September 24, 2018 11:45 am

Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe said in a statement on Monday that he was “deeply concerned” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling would be put “at risk” if Rod Rosenstein leaves the administration, as reports indicate is imminent.

“There is nothing more important to the integrity of law enforcement
and the rule of law than protecting the investigation of Special
Counsel Mueller. I sacrificed personally and professionally to help
put the investigation on a proper course and subsequently made every
effort to protect it. To be clear, I had no role in providing
information of any kind to the media stories about events following
Director Comey’s firing. If the rumors of Deputy AG’s Rosenstein’s
departure are true, I am deeply concerned that it puts that
investigation at risk.”

