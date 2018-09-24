McCabe: I’m ‘Deeply Concerned’ Russia Probe ‘At Risk’ If Rosenstein Leaves

Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe said in a statement on Monday that he was “deeply concerned” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling would be put “at risk” if Rod Rosenstein leaves the administration, as reports indicate is imminent.

“There is nothing more important to the integrity of law enforcement

and the rule of law than protecting the investigation of Special

Counsel Mueller. I sacrificed personally and professionally to help

put the investigation on a proper course and subsequently made every

effort to protect it. To be clear, I had no role in providing

information of any kind to the media stories about events following

Director Comey’s firing. If the rumors of Deputy AG’s Rosenstein’s

departure are true, I am deeply concerned that it puts that

investigation at risk.”