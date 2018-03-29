Latest
1 hour ago
NBC News: Trump Told Aides Not To Publicize Weapons Sales To Ukraine
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, to announce efforts to combat the MS-13 street gang with law enforcement and immigration actions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
2 hours ago
Sessions Rejects GOP Call For 2nd Special Counsel, But Taps Top DOJer To Probe Anti-FBI Claims
2 hours ago
Judge Rules CA Coffee Companies Must Carry Cancer Warning Label
Mattis To Bolton: ‘I Heard That You’re Actually The Devil Incarnate’

By | March 29, 2018 2:13 pm
As newly appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived at the Pentagon Thursday for his first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis, he was met with a bit of a sinister greeting.

“I heard that you’re actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you,” Mattis told Bolton as the two shook hands and walked up the front steps, laughing.

Jokes aside, the two will reportedly not see eye-to-eye on many foreign policy issues. On North Korea, Mattis has been vocal about his support for diplomacy, while Bolton has advocated in his former gig as a Fox News contributor for a militant approach.

The two are also at odds over the nuclear deal with Iran — Bolton has called for the U.S. to walk away from the agreement.

