livewire

Matt Schlapp: Journalists Shouldn’t Say If The President Is Lying

By | April 30, 2018 10:00 am

In a heated appearance on CNN Monday morning, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp voiced harsh criticism for comedian Michelle Wolf after her monologue at the White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday, concluding that it is not her nor any journalist’s place to call out the President for lying.

“Just present the facts and let the American people if they think someone’s lying,” Schlapp said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “Journalists shouldn’t be the one to say the President or his spokesperson is lying. What that does to 50 percent of the country is make them feel they are not credible to listen to.”

He stood by his words in a later tweet.


Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes, walked out of the dinner Saturday night after taking offense at Wolf’s monologue, saying that they had had “enough of the elites mocking all of us.”

Watch below:

