At Least 3 Injured, Including Suspected Gunman, In Shooting At Maryland HS

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Maryland high school, The Washington Post reported Tuesday morning.

St. Mary’s County public schools in Maryland said there was a shooting at its Great Mills High School and the school had been placed on lockdown.

The incident is reportedly contained, according to the school district. The Associated Press reported that at least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman. All three were taken to the hospital and no one has died, the county sheriff spokesperson told the AP.

Local police told parents to avoid coming to the high school and instructed them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there, according to the AP.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan both tweeted that they were monitoring the situation and said their “prayers” are with the students.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018